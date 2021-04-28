Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 92,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,173. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

