Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

CRM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

