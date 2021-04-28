Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.26 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.24. 165,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

