Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. 47,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,015. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.