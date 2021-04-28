Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,375 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 103,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

