Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 34,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.