Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.74

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 4837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canon by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
