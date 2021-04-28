Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.74

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 4837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canon by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

