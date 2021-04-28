Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 1,407,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 126,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,793. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

