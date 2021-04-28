Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 1,407,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 126,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,793. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
