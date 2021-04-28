Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.37 and a 52-week high of C$35.95. The stock has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.31.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.