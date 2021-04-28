Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.52 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $19.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.43. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $21.76 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$500.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$463.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$465.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$444.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$302.33 and a 1-year high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$61.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.