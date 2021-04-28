Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.02

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.02 and traded as high as C$37.26. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$36.94, with a volume of 4,198,124 shares traded.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.09. The stock has a market cap of C$44.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,823,520.32. Insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

