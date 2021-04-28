Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.