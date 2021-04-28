Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

