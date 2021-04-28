Canaccord Genuity Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $72.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

SLF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

