Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,307.12 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,902.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.