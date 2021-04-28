Canaccord Genuity Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

XM stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

