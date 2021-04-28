Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Camping World worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Camping World by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,250 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CWH opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

