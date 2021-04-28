Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $704.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

