Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

