Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.93 million.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 602,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Calix has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.