Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,898. Calix has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

