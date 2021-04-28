Cadence Design Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,556 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

