Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

