Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

