C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Down 95.2% in April

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

