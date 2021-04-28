Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

