Burnham Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.38. Burnham has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.