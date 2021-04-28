Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $324.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.25. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $331.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

