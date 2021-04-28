Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

