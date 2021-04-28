Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.99.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.