BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 250 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,378.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,132.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

