BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,489 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.