BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,396,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

