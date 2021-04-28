BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.