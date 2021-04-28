BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.80 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $346.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

