BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.37 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

General Electric stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

