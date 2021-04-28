BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.94.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

