BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $557.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.95 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.