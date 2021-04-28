BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

DOOO opened at $94.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BRP by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

