BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

