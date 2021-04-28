Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.