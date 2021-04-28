Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.33.

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$49.67. 143,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,793. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

