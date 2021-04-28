Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.45.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

