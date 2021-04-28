Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 in the last three months.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

