Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) PT at C$12.00

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

TSE UNS traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$588.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.56.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

