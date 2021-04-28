Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 136.33

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

Several analysts have issued reports on SPI shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SPI opened at GBX 194.44 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £779.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.80. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.40 ($2.59).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

