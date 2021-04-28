Brokerages Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Price Target at €129.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €131.67 ($154.90).

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Friday, hitting €118.04 ($138.87). 1,574,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.