Brokerages Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT at $9.38

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

