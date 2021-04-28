Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $149.31

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,292. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.