Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 880.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $225.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.